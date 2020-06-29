Register
29 June 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Russia Allegedly Paid Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill US Troops: Story Has More Holes Than Cheese

    The Critical Hour
    by
    Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray McGovern, who works for Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington, DC. During his 27 years as a CIA analyst, he led the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and prepared the President’s Daily Brief for US Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

    This story about an alleged Russian operation in Afghanistan, as it's currently being reported, makes no sense to me. First, the opening sentence of Friday's story in the New York Times states, “American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including American troops.” Who are these vague, unmentioned “officials”? Second, why would Russia have to offer bounties to the Taliban? They will kill US forces for free. Third, I don’t know that Russia has the type of relationship with the Taliban where this makes sense.

    According to a Sunday article in Common Dreams, "Confirmed global cases of the coronavirus hit 10 million Sunday, a grim milestone that came as reported deaths from the disease climbed toward 500,000 and a top US health official warned the country's chances of getting the outbreak back under control were fast disappearing." Meanwhile, according to a Friday piece in the Washington Post, "Rising economic nationalism was already chipping away at globalization before the first patients in Wuhan, China, began to fall ill in December. But the coronavirus, which has sickened at least 9.6 million people and killed more than 487,000, is now reshaping long-standing cultural, economic and political relations in an increasingly polarized world."

    Common Dreams reported Friday, "After 10 months, the Federal Elections Commission in May regained a quorum with the confirmation of Republican appointee Trey Trainor — and promptly lost it just over five weeks later on Friday when commissioner Caroline Hunter resigned to join the Koch-funded group Stand Together, leaving the regulatory body again essentially powerless as the November general election draws closer." Should this be of concern to Americans?

    GUESTS:

    Ray McGovern — Works for Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington, DC. During his 27 years as a CIA analyst, he led the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and prepared the President’s Daily Brief for US Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed — National Economic Association (NEA) president and associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist. She is on the faculty at the Milken School of Public Health at George Washington University and has a telemedicine practice called Ask Dr. Yola.

    Greg Palast — Award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets. He covered Venezuela for The Guardian and BBC Television's "Newsnight." His BBC reports are the basis of his film "The Assassination of Hugo Chavez."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Afghanistan, Taliban, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia
