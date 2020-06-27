Register
10:33 GMT27 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    As Confederate Statues Come Down, It's Important to Understand Mythology Behind Them

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202006271079732417-as-confederate-statues-come-down-its-important-to-understand-mythology-behind-them/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, frequent collaborator with all major news outlets and author of "City Builders and Vandals in Our Age."

    It’s Friday, so that means it’s panel time.

    After the toppling of statues of US Presidents George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant, the vandalizing and removing of American monuments is no longer limited to those dedicated to Confederates. What does this mean? There are those who say that these statues mean nothing. I beg to differ. Imagery plays a very important role in the culture. These statues were erected for a reason.

    "New US sanctions on Syria take effect Wednesday [June 17], targeting anyone who aids the government of President Bashar al-Assad or provides assistance to certain industries operating inside government-held territory," the Washington Post reported last week. "The set of measures, known as the Caesar Act and included in the US defense policy bill passed in December, aims to force the government to stop the bombardment carried out during Syria’s nine-year civil war and halt widely documented human rights abuses."

    "With the Senate preparing to vote on an annual defense policy bill calling for $740.5 billion in military spending for fiscal year 2021, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday delivered a floor speech in support of his new amendment aiming to cut the proposed Pentagon budget by 10% — around $74 billion — and devote those resources to funding healthcare, housing, jobs, and education in impoverished US communities," Common Dreams reported Friday. This comes after Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) last week "unveiled a resolution proposing up to $350 billion in cuts to the Pentagon budget," Common Dreams reported. In a statement on the matter, Lee said, "Redundant nuclear weapons, off-books spending accounts, and endless wars in the Middle East don't keep us safe."

    On Thursday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with the Washington Post's Paige Winfield Cunningham that "health officials are having 'intense discussions' about what’s known as 'pool testing.' The idea is that by testing samples from many people altogether, officials could test more people with fewer resources. And those who are infected could be more quickly found and isolated." What does all of this mean?

    "The Trump administration late Thursday night filed a legal brief asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the entirety of the Affordable Care Act, a move that would strip health insurance from more than 20 million people in the middle of a pandemic and slash taxes for the richest Americans," Common Dreams reported Friday.

    The US House of Representatives has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. "The Democratic-controlled chamber voted 236-181 for the measure mainly along party lines on Thursday night," the BBC reported Friday. However, Senate Republicans are also working on legislation, led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). "The GOP plan has a major emphasis on incentivizing states to take action, while the Democratic plan has a focus on setting national standards, such as mandates for federal uniformed officers to wear body cameras and banning chokeholds," CNN reported Tuesday. "The Republican proposal does not include an outright ban on chokeholds but Scott argued earlier this week 'we get very, very close to that place' by blocking federal grant funds to departments that don't ban chokeholds themselves. A major sticking point between Democrats and Republicans is whether to overhaul qualified immunity for cops so it's easier to sue them in civil court. The House Democratic bill overhauls the standard, while Scott's Republican bill does not."

    We've got all these stories and more!

    GUESTS:

    Caleb Maupin - Frequent collaborator with all major news outlets and author of "City Builders and Vandals in Our Age."

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist. She is on the faculty at the Milken School of Public Health at George Washington University and has a telemedicine practice called Ask Dr. Yola.

    Dr. Colin Campbell - TV news reporter for more than 20 years. As a senior Washington, DC, correspondent since 2008, he has been a reporter-at-large covering two presidencies, Congress and the State Department.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus - Holder of a Ph.D. in political economy who teaches economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California and is the author of the book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Policy from Reagan to Trump."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, US Senate, Republicans, Democrats, Police Reform, Trump administration, statues
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse