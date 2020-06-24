IMF Believes COVID-19 Economic Collapse Will Exceed Predictions, US Economy Will Shrink 8 Percent

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, National Economic Association president and associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

"The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday painted a bleak portrait of the global economy, saying the coronavirus pandemic has caused more widespread damage than expected and will be followed by a sluggish recovery," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. How will this IMF projection of the global picture impact the US economy? "The global economy will shrink this year by 4.9 percent, worse than the 3 percent decline predicted in April, the IMF said," according to the Post. First, What does this mean, and second, how does it impact the US?

While COVID-19 case numbers climb in the US, "reports circulated that the federal government is poised to stop providing federal aid to testing sites in some hard-hit states, including Texas," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered 14-day quarantines for travelers from Florida and other states hit hard by the coronavirus. What does this tell us about the future that the administration does not want to discuss?

"A Republican policing reform measure collapsed in the Senate on Wednesday when Democrats lined up to block it after criticizing the legislation as an inadequate response to nationwide calls for action to address police misconduct and racial injustice," CNN reported Wednesday. Is this just political posturing by Democrats who don't want to allow the president a win on this issue, or are they actually standing on principle?

Are there similarities or parallels between reparations for African Americans and the right of return for Palestinians? How about the calls “Black Lives Matter” and “Free, Free Palestine?” In a recent MintPress News article, Miko Peled writes, "'Black Lives Matter' and 'Free, Free Palestine' serve to remind us that Palestine is not free and that if the lives of Black people mattered, there would be no need for the call. In both cases, people are in the grips of a cruel, racist system that refuses to let go. In both cases, people are being hunted down, caged, strangled, and shot to death, and the root cause of their suffering is rarely addressed."

According to a June 18 piece in The Grayzone, leaked documents reveal a right-wing, oligarchic plot to overthrow Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, better known as AMLO. "Mexico’s oligarchs and establishment political parties have united in a secret alliance to try to remove left-wing President López Obrador from power, with help from the media, Washington, and Wall Street," the article says.

GUESTS:

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - National Economic Association (NEA) president and associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist. She is on the faculty at the Milken School of Public Health at George Washington University and has a telemedicine practice called Ask Dr. Yola.

Danny Haiphong - Activist and journalist in the New York City area. He and Roberto Sirvent are co-authors of the book “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People’s History of Fake News - From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror.”

Miko Peled - Author of “The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”

Nino Pagliccia - Activist and freelance writer based in Vancouver. A retired researcher from the University of British Columbia, Canada, he’s a Venezuelan-Canadian who follows and writes about international relations with a focus on the Americas, and he is also the editor of the book “Cuba Solidarity in Canada – Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations.”

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com