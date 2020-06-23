Register
    The Critical Hour

    First Amendment Allows Peaceful Assembly While US Gov't Spurs Unrest, Spies on Citizens With Drones

    The Critical Hour
    by
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Patricia Gorky, technology and security analyst.

    In the United States we have this thing called the Constitution. The Constitution has in it a thing called the Bill of Rights, which consists of the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution. The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression and the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. It reads as follows: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." On June 1, shortly before 10 p.m. as people were in front of the White House protesting the police killing of George Floyd, as the First Amendment guarantees their right to do, a Black Hawk military helicopter "swept low over protesters in Chinatown and held its position, producing gusts that snapped thick tree limbs and swirled the air with volleys of dust and broken glass, sending many running for cover in panic and confusion," the Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing "flight-tracking data, images and videos" in its investigation. How concerned should we be?

    There’s a great story in The Grayzone entitled "Israel leverages dubious ‘Nuclear Archives’ to re-enlist IAEA in campaign against Iran," wherein Gareth Porter writes, "The International Atomic Energy Agency has once again lent itself to the political interests of the United States and Israel, provoking a needless conflict with Iran." But how so?

    According to a recent piece in AlterNet by Cody Fenwick, "Peter Navarro, one of the top White House officials overseeing trade policy, said on Monday that the elusive deal with China that has so transfixed President Donald Trump has finally collapsed. He also pushed a warped and inflammatory version of the history of the coronavirus, attributing a malevolent intent behind the pandemic that is in no way supported by the evidence." Meanwhile, a Monday story from Reuters said, "White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday walked back on his earlier remarks that the US-China trade pact was 'over,' stoking volatility in markets already frazzled by the coronavirus pandemic." So, what’s going on here?

    GUESTS:

    Patricia Gorky — Technology and security analyst.

    Gareth Porter — American historian, investigative journalist, author and policy analyst specializing in US national security issues.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Teaches economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California and is the author of the book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump."

    Donald Trump, Constitution, COVID-19, Racism, protests, spying
