COVID-19 Pandemic Isn’t Coming to an End — It’s Only Getting Worse!

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Yolandra Hancock, who is a public health expert with a focus on health disparities; a professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University; and a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist.

In spite of what many people in positions of leadership in the US and throughout the world are saying or not saying when you look at the rates of infection for COVID-19 in their true, international context, the pandemic isn’t ending — it’s surging.

In the wake of the extrajudicial murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbury and Breonna Taylor, House Democrats led by the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) unveiled the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 this week. The CBC pulled out their kente cloth props and took a knee with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) in one of the worst photo opportunities of all time to promote the legislation.

November 3, Election Day in the US, is still five months away, but the battle for the ballot rages on. Democrats are challenging a rule in Arizona that could toss out "thousands" of mail-in votes in the state, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Democratic National Committee is suing Arizona's secretary of state, seeking to give voters five business days following a federal election to correct ballots that weren't signed properly, which are not counted under the state's current election rules.

GUESTS:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

Margaret Kimberley — Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents."

Dr. Emmit Riley — Assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com