Memorial Service Held for George Floyd as Gruesome Details of Ahmaud Arbery Killing Come to Light

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

After 10 very long and troublesome days in the United States, a private memorial service was held on Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for George Floyd, who died last week while in police custody. Similar services will be held in Houston, Texas, and North Carolina in the coming days. In the midst of all of this, we must also remember the deaths of African-American medical worker Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Georgia.

"As President Donald Trump faces growing criticism from veterans and some ex-military leaders — including his former Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis — for deploying US troops against peaceful protesters, busloads of soldiers arrived in the nation's capital on Wednesday in what critics warned is part of the White House's effort to intimidate and squash nationwide demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd," Common Dreams reported Thursday. How does all of this play into the militarization of America?

"Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by pervasively tracking their internet use through browsers set in 'private' mode," Reuters reported Tuesday. "The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion, accusing the Alphabet Inc. unit of surreptitiously collecting information about what people view online and where they browse, despite their using what Google calls Incognito mode."

According to a Thursday piece in CounterPunch, "The response of socialist Cuba to the global SARS-CoV2 pandemic has been outstanding both domestically and for its international contribution." The article explains how it is that the "small island nation of Cuba, subjected to hundreds of years of colonialism and imperialism and, since the Revolution of 1959, six decades of the criminal United States blockade, can play such an exemplary role" in the fight against this pandemic. What is it about Cuba’s socialist system that makes it so effective?

GUESTS:

Ray Baker — Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

Arnold August — Canadian writer and journalist who is the author of three books on Cuban politics. Over the last year, he has been on an international book tour which took him throughout Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Cuba to promote his latest work.

Medea Benjamin — Co-founder of CodePink.

