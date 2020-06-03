MN AG Ellison Charges All Cops in Floyd Killing While AG Barr Orders Police Assault on Protesters

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

"Attorney General William Barr is facing demands to step down after the Washington Post reported Tuesday that the nation's top law enforcement official personally ordered police to beat back peaceful protesters gathered near the White House Monday evening to clear the path for President Donald Trump's walk to St. John's Episcopal Church," Common Dreams reported Tuesday. How significant of a revelation is this?

Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump, attorneys for the families of three victims of police brutality, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, have "announced that they intend to bring a case before the United Nation Human Rights Committee on behalf of their clients and seek sanctions against the United States for violating the human rights of African Americans," MintPress News reported Monday. What does this mean going forward?

"The number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 1.8 million, including more than 104,000 deaths," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. "Officials emphasized the need for testing, physical distancing and face covering, a reflection of concern that the easing of stay-at-home restrictions, as well as large protests against police brutality across the nation, could lead to a spike in new cases." What do these latest numbers confirm or disprove about past projections and tell us going forward?

The National Economic Association (NEA) has issued a statement expressing its "Solidarity with Those Who Are Protesting Anti-Black Racism and its Manifest Violence Against the Black Community," wherein it states that the recent police killings of black people are part of the political, economic, social and physical violence that has been built into America’s institutions since its inception, and makes anti-black racism America’s most notorious export.

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr. Clarence Lusane — African-American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Dania Francis — Assistant professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

