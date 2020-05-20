Can Trump Block Federal Funds to Michigan After Voters Received Absentee Ballot Applications?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Melik Abdul, Republican communications consultant.

"President Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding to Michigan after its secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson (D), announced all of the state’s registered voters would receive applications for absentee ballots in the mail this year," The Hill reported Wednesday. "Trump later threatened to suspend federal funding to Nevada, which is holding a mail-in primary election, claiming the state was creating a 'great Voter Fraud scenario' and allowing people to 'cheat in elections.'" What’s going on here, and how concerned should we be?

During Tuesday’s Senate Banking Committee hearing, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "said the nearly $3 trillion in federal rescue programs rolled out over the past two months were working to support an economy devastated by the novel coronavirus," Reuters reported Tuesday. Is this true?

"Hundreds of migrant children and teenagers have been swiftly deported by American authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic without the opportunity to speak to a social worker or plea for asylum from the violence in their home countries — a reversal of years of established practice for dealing with young foreigners who arrive in the United States," the New York Times reported Wednesday. What are we to make of this?

"Norma McCorvey, the woman known as 'Jane Roe' in the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, said she was lying when she switched to support the anti-abortion movement, saying she had been paid to do so," Reuters reported Tuesday. Will this revelation have any impact on the argument going forward, or are the positions so entrenched that it really won’t matter?

GUESTS:

Melik Abdul — Republican communications consultant.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Carlos Casteneda — Attorney with The Law Offices of Perez & Malik who specializes in immigration law.

Nathalie Hrizi — Editor of Breaking the Chains magazine.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com