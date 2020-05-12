Senate Holds Hearing on Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic: Why Are We Scaling Up?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist.

The Republican-led Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee held a remote hearing on the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. Committee Chair Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Ranking Member Sen. Patty Murry (D-WA) and four witnesses — Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration; Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services who is in charge of coronavirus testing; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — appeared remotely in the unusual session. Each member of the committee had a five-minute period to ask questions and receive answers. What did we learn from this?

It amazes me. No matter how much we discuss this, no matter how egregious this is and how undemocratic it is, Republicans and sometimes Democrats continue to purge voters from the rolls. "American civil rights groups on Monday moved to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the right-wing activist group Judicial Watch that critics warn could result in 'the unnecessary and potentially disenfranchising purges' of voter rolls in three Pennsylvania counties ahead of the November elections," Common Dreams reported Monday. How concerned should we be about what’s going on?

There’s a great article in MintPress News titled "How Big Wireless Lobbied Governments to Build 5G For Citizen Data Collection and Surveillance." In it, Derick Broze says, "While selling 5G technology to the public as a means for faster downloads, Big Wireless — comprising a web of telecom companies, lobbyists and law firms — is spending millions to lobby governments the world over to implement the next generation of cellular technology because of its potential for data collection and surveillance of citizens." What are we to make of this?

Why does the US keep trying and failing to deport a former CIA operative back to Haiti? Who is Emmanuel “Toto” Constant? First, what was the Raboteau massacre, and how does this relate to the 1991 US-backed coup that forced President Jean-Bertrande Aristide out of Haiti?

GUESTS:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

Greg Palast — Award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets. He covered Venezuela for The Guardian and BBC Television's "Newsnight." His BBC reports are the basis of his film "The Assassination of Hugo Chavez."

Derrick Broze — Investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, activist, and author from Houston, Texas. He is the founder of The Conscious Resistance Network.

Raul Diego — MintPress News staff writer, independent photojournalist, researcher, writer and documentary filmmaker.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com