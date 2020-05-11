Republicans Using COVID-19 to Win Long-Desired Bank Deregulation: How Big a Threat is This?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Are Republicans using the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis to achieve bank deregulation, raising the potential for bank failures? The Intercept reported Friday that "experts are warning that the deregulatory blitz, sold as a fix to stimulate business by encouraging more lending, raises the potential for a flood of small bank failures, potentially lengthening economic woes and risking the need for future bank bailouts."

"International diplomats were stunned and frustrated Friday night after the US again blocked a United Nations resolution to call for a global ceasefire during the coronavirus pandemic," Common Dreams reported Saturday. The insanity continues, and wait until you hear why the US is blocking this. "For six weeks the US delegation to the UN Security Council has objected to references to the WHO [World Health Organization] within the resolution, forcing French officials to lead an effort to reach a compromise," Common Dreams continued. "President Donald Trump has claimed that the WHO withheld information from world governments about the coronavirus and that the global health agency was privy to information about the virus originating in a lab in China. The president has offered no evidence of the claims," the outlet noted.

"South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is threatening to take two Native American tribes to federal court if they do not comply with her order to remove coronavirus checkpoints they set up on state highways that pass through their reservations," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. "Noem, a Republican, wrote to several leaders of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes last Friday, calling the checkpoints illegal and giving them 48 hours to be dismantled." Are these Sioux tribes standing on solid legal ground?

"GOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority," reads a Monday headline in The Hill. The article says, "Senate Republicans looking at polls showing GOP incumbents losing ground are concerned that the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic has put their majority in danger." What are we to make of all of this?

GUESTS:

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Jonathan Nez — Navajo Nation president.

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activists.

