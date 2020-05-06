Register
10:34 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Trump Switches Gears on Winding Down Coronavirus Task Force, Americans Still Dying

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202005061079222974-trump-switches-gears-on-winding-down-coronavirus-task-force-americans-still-dying/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Richard Lachmann, an American sociologist and specialist in comparative historical sociology who is a professor at the State University of New York at Albany.

    US Vice President Mike Pence announced Tuesday that the Trump administration's Coronavirus Task Force would be winding down, with operations expected to conclude by June 1. However, US President Donald Trump contradicted him Wednesday on Twitter after The Critical Hour's recording, saying that the task force would "continue on indefinitely." The administration has framed the pandemic in the context of war. Is it possible to declare victory when the enemy continues to attack and take ground, or would that just be waving the white flag of surrender?

    On Tuesday, we discussed that the New York Board of Elections canceled the state's Democratic presidential primary last week, citing the risk of spreading coronavirus. A Wednesday Common Dreams headline read, "Victory for 'Basic Democracy' as Judge Orders New York to Reinstate Sanders, Yang, and Others to 2020 Primary Ballot." The article noted, "The ruling by Judge Analisa Torres of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, which came in response to a lawsuit filed by Andrew Yang last week, means the New York Democratic presidential primary will take place on June 23 as previously scheduled, barring a successful appeal." The saga continues.

    "The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in the Trump administration’s attempt to allow more employers to refuse to provide insurance coverage for birth control for female employees because of religious or moral objections," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. One thing you can say about these so-called right-to-lifers: they are persistent if nothing else. Yes, there’s a definite so-called right-to-life issue here, but is there also male patriarchy involved here as well: men thinking they can still tell women what to do with their bodies and the age-old adage that women are supposed to stay home barefoot and pregnant?

    A great piece ran Wednesday in CounterPunch, entitled "The Washington Post’s Neocons are Beating Cold War Drums…Again," wherein Melvin Goodman writes, "The Washington Post has a reputation as liberal and even left-of-center, although its editorial pages are dominated by neoconservatives who support the idea of American exceptionalism and the extreme operational tempo of America’s military. In the past week, we have been treated to a series of op-ed essays that are supportive of expanded American military power and a political, if not military, confrontation with China."

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Richard Lachmann — American sociologist and specialist in comparative historical sociology and professor at the State University of New York at Albany. Dr. Lachmann is best known as the author of the book "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," which has been awarded several prizes, including the American Sociological Association Distinguished Scholarly Book Award.

    Khalilah L. Brown-Dean — Associate professor of political science at Quinnipiac University, political analyst, adviser, commentator and co-author of "50 Years of the Voting Rights Act: The State of Race in Politics"

    Dr. Emmitt Riley — Political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University.

    David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter."

    Vijay Prashad — Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and chief editor of LeftWord Books. He is also a writing fellow and chief correspondent at Globetrotter.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    SCOTUS, China, Trump, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse