US Economy Shrinks at Rapid Pace; Trump Aims to Reopen 'Critical' Meat Plants

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Gerald Daniels, associate director of undergraduate studies in the Department of Economics at Howard University; and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The numbers are in: the US economy shrank at an annual pace of 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020. "The decline in seasonally and inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, was the steepest quarterly contraction since the last recession and signaled the end of the longest expansion on record," the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. How big of a problem will this be for the country going forward?

"A second round of the coronavirus is 'inevitable,' the nation's leading epidemiologist says, but just how bad it is will depend on the progress the US makes in the coming months," CNN reported Wednesday. Are we seeing indicators that the necessary steps are being taken?

In his most recent Black Agenda Report piece, activist Danny Haiphong writes, “The US and Western Left has rarely been a friend of China. As arguably the most successful of the socialist revolutions of the 20th century, China is also a country with 1.4 billion people of a non-white hue. The combination of centuries of white supremacist ideological conditioning and at least one hundred years of military, cultural, and economic warfare against socialism has firmly placed a large section of the US and Western left in the anti-China camp.” What's the historical context, along with China’s conscious decision to no longer play the weak, subservient role on the global stage? How does this pose a significant problem for humanity in the age of COVID-19?

GUESTS:

Gerald Daniels — Assistant professor of economics and the associate director of undergraduate studies in the Department of economics at Howard University.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Kevin Zeese — Co-editor for Popular Resistance.

Danny Haiphong — Activist and journalist in the New York City area. He and Roberto Sirvent are co-authors of the forthcoming book "American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News - From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com