10:26 GMT23 April 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Some Patients in China Unable to Shake COVID-19! Should US Rethink Opening?

    The Critical Hour
    by
    On this episode, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Margaret Flowers, co-editor of Popular Resistance.

    Some COVID-19 patients in China are still testing positive for the virus, even after weeks of treatment and apparent recovery. "Chinese doctors in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, say a growing number of cases in which people recover from the virus, but continue to test positive without showing symptoms, is one of their biggest challenges as the country moves into a new phase of its containment battle," Reuters reported Wednesday. This comes a day after US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield warned that a second wave of COVID-19 in the US later this year would likely be even more devastating than the current one, as it would probably overlap with flu season. What are we to make of all of this?

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday that it had put the country's first satellite into orbit using a Ghased - or "Messenger" - carrier to do so. No details about that carrier system are known. Meanwhile, a Wednesday Common Dreams Headline reads: "Amid COVID-19 Failures, Trump Threatens War With Order to 'Shoot Down' Iranian Boats." How significant is this satellite deployment, and have we seen this movie before? Why was it was called the Gulf of Tonkin incident?

    "Missouri became on Tuesday the first US state to sue the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus, saying that China’s response to the outbreak that originated in the city of Wuhan brought devastating economic losses to the state," Reuters reported Tuesday. Is this the perfect example of a frivolous lawsuit that has no legal merit and no basis in law or fact? Are these allies of President Donald Trump taking their anti-China public relations blitz to new heights of absurdity, or could there be something here?

    "International media outlets spent weeks falsely implying Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega died of coronavirus… until he gave a televised speech defending socialized health care, calling for world peace, and criticizing US military spending and nuclear weapons," said a Sunday piece in The Grayzone. This sounds eerily reminiscent of Tuesday's claims regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health.

    GUESTS:

    Margaret Flowers — Co-editor of Popular Resistance.  

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

    Dan Kovalik — American human rights, labor rights lawyer and peace activist and author of the new book: "No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests."

    Teri Mattson — Code Pink Latin America coordinator and founder and coordinator for the Campaign to End US and Canada Sanctions Against Venezuela.  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Wuhan, Nicaragua, Missouri, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Votre message a été envoyé!
