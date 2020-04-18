Biden Gets Boost From Obama's Endorsement - Will Bernie Supporters Follow Suit?

"Former Vice President Joe Biden got a jolt of momentum on Tuesday after securing an endorsement from former President [Barack] Obama, who plans to go to work right away as a fundraiser and top surrogate for the campaign," The Hill reported Tuesday. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also endorsed Biden, as has Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The Democrats are falling in line at the leadership level. What does this mean for Biden going forward?

Earlier this month in Wood River, Illinois, two black men recorded video footage of them being followed by a police officer at a local Walmart and said they were told to leave the store because they were wearing medical masks. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said in a statement that the officer approached the men before they entered the Walmart because he "believed the two individuals to be acting suspiciously." In another incident, Dr. Armen Henderson, an African-American doctor who works in Miami, Florida, was handcuffed and detained in front of his home by a police officer on the evening of April 10. Henderson was wearing a medical mask and loading supplies into his vehicle, as he was getting ready to work a shift for a volunteer group providing assistance and testing to homeless people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. How concerned should African Americans, be and how disgusted should all Americans be?

So, US President Donald Trump told us earlier in the week that he was going to announce the guidelines for the May 1 reopening of the economy. "The White House released new guidance Thursday afternoon for states to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidance doesn’t lay out a specific timeline for relaxing social distancing restrictions. It lists a set of criteria — such as testing and hospital capacity — for local leaders to use in making decisions," the Washington Post reported Thursday. As I look at the instructions, it appears to me that once again Trump backed down, as his “guidelines” are less detailed than those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

