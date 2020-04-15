Register
09:13 GMT16 April 2020
    Americans Get $1,200 Stimulus Checks, But Small Business Aid Program May Run Out

    The Critical Hour
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Teresa M. Lundy, government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC; and Melik Abdul, a Republican communications consultant.

    Americans are finally receiving stimulus checks from the federal government's COVID-19 pandemic relief package. "About 80 million people will receive a check by Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Those who do not can check on IRS.gov later this week for the status of their payment," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. What are we to make of this now that checks are actually hitting people's accounts? "The checks are the centerpiece of the US government’s economic relief package, and many Americans have taken to social media to celebrate the arrival of the money by posting photos of the money hitting their bank account. Singles earning up to $75,000 a year receive a payment of $1,200. Married couples earning up to $150,000 a year receive a payment of $2,400. Parents receive an additional $500 for each child under 17," the Post explained. If this is the centerpiece, it’s a mighty small center.

    "President Trump on Tuesday said his administration will halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) pending a review of the global body for what he described as its mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak," The Hill reported Tuesday. How big of an issue is this, and how concerned should we as Americans be that our president is trying to use the WHO as a political pawn?

    "Former Vice President Joe Biden got a jolt of momentum on Tuesday after securing an endorsement from former President [Barack] Obama, who plans to go to work right away as a fundraiser and top surrogate for the campaign," The Hill reported Tuesday. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also endorsed Biden, as has Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The Dems are falling in line at the leadership level. What does this mean for Biden going forward?

    In Georgia, there’s a 1951 law that "makes it a misdemeanor to wear a 'mask, hood or device by which any portion of the face is so hidden, concealed or covered so as to conceal the identity of the wearer' either on public property or without permission on private property," according to a Monday report from The Hill. Earlier this month in Wood River, Illinois, two black men recorded video footage of them being followed by a police officer at a local Walmart and said they were told to leave the store because they were wearing medical masks. Others worry it will happen to them.

    GUESTS:

    Teresa M. Lundy — Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.
    Melik Abdul — Republican communications consultant.  

    Dr. Margaret Flowers — Physician and co-editor of Popular Resistance.

    Dr. Colin Campbell — a TV news reporter for more than 20 years. As a senior Washington, DC, correspondent since 2008, he has been a reporter-at-large covering two presidencies, Congress and the State Department.

    David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

