Some in Trump Admin Say US Should Reopen May 1: Is This Good Science?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

There are some people in the Trump administration who are encouraged by positive data showing fewer COVID-19 coronavirus deaths than previously projected and are working behind the scenes to help the president to reopen America on May 1. That will be consistent with the end of the White House's "30 Days to Slow the Spread" guidelines. Is this good science? Is this good sense?

According to a recent video for The Grayzone by Anya Parampil, in Haiti’s fight against coronavirus, "some estimates suggest up to 800,000 Haitians may die as a result of the disease, as the country’s health infrastructure has been gutted by US-allied, neoliberal governments which have controlled the country since 2004." What’s really going on in Haiti?

A Wednesday headline in The Grayzone reads: "Billionaire-backed Human Rights Watch lobbies for lethal US sanctions on leftist governments as COVID crisis rages." According to the article, many non-governmental organizations and international human rights groups are really covered for neocolonial, internationalist governments. How concerned should we be?

Matt Sledge writes in a Thursday piece for The Intercept, “Throughout the South, Republican governors have followed President Donald Trump’s lead in resisting economic restrictions and orders to stay home. Meanwhile, mayors and local leaders, most of them Democrats, have heeded warnings from public health experts ... to shut their cities down anyway.” Is this an accurate description?

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dahoud Andre — Haitian activist who works with the Free Haiti Movement.

Netfa Freeman — Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM; Pan-Africanist; internationalist organizer intimately involved with political prisoners' causes, from Mumia Abu Jamal to the Cuban Five; and organizer with Family & Friends of Incarcerated People.

Dr. Emmitt Riley — Political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University.

