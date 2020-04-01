Can US Health Care System Withstand Pressure of COVID-19?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, physician and co-editor of Popular Resistance.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday "warned of a 'very painful' fight and projected 100,000 to 240,000 US deaths, even with mitigation efforts," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. "United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the outbreak that has sickened hundreds of thousands of people around the world and devastated the global economy is the 'most challenging crisis we have faced' since World War II." Where are with this, and can we trust the latest comments by the president?

"US Republican lawmakers signaled caution on Tuesday over Democratic plans to prepare another large spending bill to battle the coronavirus crisis, even as President Donald Trump called for $2 trillion in spending, this time on infrastructure," Reuters reported. We discussed this on Tuesday. That same day, the president tweeted, “With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long-awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

"Today, La Resistencia, Tsuru for Solidarity, and Never Again Seattle drove to the Northwest Detention Center for a caravan rally calling for the immediate release of everyone detained at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, operated by GEO Group," La Resistencia wrote in a Monday Facebook post. "Over the weekend news broke of a hunger strike inside the facility where over 300 people are refusing all food amidst coronavirus exposure fears." What’s going on?

"President Donald Trump and administration officials had recently said they were considering relaunching HealthCare.gov," Politico reported Tuesday. But the administration "has decided against reopening Obamacare enrollment to uninsured Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, defying calls from health insurers and Democrats to create a special sign-up window amid the health crisis," the outlet said. What’s the motivation behind this?

GUESTS:

Dr. Margaret Flowers - Physician and co-editor of Popular Resistance.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Maru Mora-Villalpando - Nationally known immigrant-rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and a community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance.

Teresa M. Lundy - Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com