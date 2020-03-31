Trump Signs Emergency Aid Package: Who's Protected, Wall Street or Your Street?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California and the author of the new book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump."

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed into law a multi-trillion-dollar emergency aid package allegedly aimed at helping Americans impacted by the coronavirus. Well, now the fight begins over implementation. "Trump and Democratic leaders are already jockeying over the management of the massive direct lending and credit facility program that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will run with the Federal Reserve. It will have more than $4 trillion at its disposal," The Hill reported Tuesday. How concerned should Americans be that their hard-earned tax dollars will once again go to bail out Wall Street and never trickle down to Main Street, let alone their streets?

"President Donald Trump on Monday came right out and admitted his Republican Party would soon be defunct if voting in the United States was easier in a way that allowed more citizens to vote in elections, telling a national television audience it was a good thing that Democratic proposals for increased voting protections and ballot access were left out of last week's coronavirus relief package," Common Dreams reported Monday. What's going on here?

James King was mistakenly seized by the authorities along a street in Grand Rapids, MI, in the summer of 2014, leading to "a severe beating, a lawsuit and, as of Monday, a Supreme Court case," the Washington Post reported Monday. "The justices will consider next term the complicated legal rules that come into play when someone seeks compensation for alleged unconstitutional behavior by law enforcement. In King’s case, there was additional complexity involving state and federal law — [officer Todd] Allen worked for the Grand Rapids Police and was on a joint task force with [officer Douglas] Brownback, a special agent with the FBI." So, we have a few issues with this case. The first seems to be jurisdictional, having to do with the officers’ status as joint agents.

In a recent article in The Grayzone, Ben Norton writes, "In comments ignored by English language media, Lula da Silva slammed the US coup attempt against Venezuela, calling Nicolás Maduro a democratic leader who has supported dialogue, while blasting Juan Guaidó as a criminal." Why is this important?

GUESTS:

Dr. Jack Rasmus - Professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California and the author of the new book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump."

Eugene Craig - Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

Dr. David Schultz - Professor of political science who teaches constitutional law at Hamline University and is the author of “Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter.”

Nino Pagliccia - Venezuelan-Canadian who follows and writes about international relations with a focus on the Americas, and is also the editor of the book “Cuba Solidarity in Canada – Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations.”

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com