09:51 GMT26 March 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Senate Votes on COVID-19 Bill as Wall Street Excels, Main Street Holds the Bag

    The Critical Hour
    by
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City; and Richard Lachmann, American sociologist and professor at the State University of New York at Albany.

    "The Senate plans to vote Wednesday afternoon on a $2 trillion stimulus package that is designed to pump a limited amount of cash into the US economy in an effort to stabilize households and businesses that have been floored by the coronavirus outbreak," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) announced the breakthrough on the Senate floor around 1:30 a.m. today, after a long day of talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials." What will this mean for the economy, and more importantly, what will it mean for the millions who are struggling to put food on the table in the midst of this crisis? Is it too little, too late?

    "As health care providers across the US desperately attempt to treat a rapidly growing number of patients with the coronavirus, a pharmaceutical company with ties to the Trump administration has been granted exclusive status for a drug it is developing to treat the illness — a potential windfall for the company that could put the medication out of reach for many Americans," Common Dreams reported Tuesday. How big of a threat is this?

    "Prosecutors in Istanbul said Wednesday they had indicted 20 Saudi nationals, including two senior officials, on murder charges after an investigation into the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Is this progress or a hollow victory?

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned in a Monday announcement that “all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities, including abortion providers,” in the state must “postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.” How significant of a move is this?

    GUESTS:
    Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

    Richard Lachmann — American sociologist, a specialist in comparative historical sociology and professor at the State University of New York at Albany. Lachmann is best known as the author of the book "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," which has been awarded several prizes, including the American Sociological Association Distinguished Scholarly Book Award.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

    Avis Jones DeWever — Founder of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women.

    abortion, Khashoggi killing, healthcare, stimulus, Senate, COVID-19
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
