Save Us From Us: WHO Says US Could Become Epicenter of COVID-19 Pandemic

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Ajamu Baraka, journalist and American political activist.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across America’s bipartisan political landscape, will the country be able to save itself? "With a global pandemic testing the country’s political, financial, social and moral fabric, there are growing signs that answering in the affirmative has become increasingly difficult," the Washington Post reported Sunday.

"Top lawmakers and the Trump administration worked to clear the remaining hurdles for a deal on an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package, a massive bill designed to shield the US economy from the most drastic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic," the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. "Negotiators reconvened this morning, with some lawmakers predicting that the two sides were hours away from securing a final agreement." America is waiting, and the Senate could move to quickly vote on the package later on Tuesday if an agreement is reached. All of this while Common reams reported Monday, "For the second time in less than 24 hours, a largely united Senate Democratic caucus on Monday stopped Republicans from advancing a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that progressives have characterized as a massive bailout for corporate America that leaves ordinary people out to dry." What’s really going on here?

"In a sign of mounting frustration with Afghanistan's leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced early Tuesday [local time] that the United States would cut $1 billion in aid to the country because of its inability to form a unity government to negotiate with the Taliban," the Washington Post reported Monday. What’s going on here? Is Pompeo talking to himself?

GUESTS:

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Dr. Marvin Weinbaum — Scholar-in-residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies.

