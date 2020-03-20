US Not Ready: New York and California Residents Told to Stay Home to Slow COVID-19

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy.

It’s Friday, so that means it's panel time. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to have their employees work from home as part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. He said that after looking at experts' numbers and evaluating the available stocks of medical supplies, he's convinced the state's health care system will be overwhelmed if the government does not act. Cuomo specifically mentioned the 1918 flu pandemic and how historians have pointed out that St. Louis, Missouri, took more extreme measures to stop the spread, while Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, did not, and thus suffered many more deaths. The "pause" order, as the governor is calling it, takes effect on Sunday night.

"The Trump administration is closing the border to all nonessential traffic between the US and Mexico," TTWN reported Friday. "At the White House, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called it a mutual agreement with Mexico. The move is being made in response to growing concerns about the coronavirus crisis."

"Brazilians on Wednesday held what was described as the largest protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to date, but the demonstration did not take place in the streets," Common Dreams reported Thursday. What’s going on in Brazil? "Instead, voluntarily confined to their homes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, millions of people in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro took to their balconies and windows to demand Bolsonaro's ouster over his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which the president continues to downplay even after more than a dozen members of his inner circle tested positive for the disease." What's the difference between what’s happening in Brazil and what’s happening in Spain and Italy?

"Promising to 'smash' Venezuela’s government during a 'maximum pressure March,' Trump has imposed crushing sanctions that force Venezuela to spend three times as much as non-sanctioned countries on

coronavirus testing kits," The Grayzone reported Tuesday. What has happened to diplomacy and soft power? Could this be considered virtual germ warfare?

"State officials and mayors critical of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic began imposing the most severe emergency measures to date on Sunday, with four governors effectively forcing restaurants, bars or other businesses to shut their doors," the Washington Post reported Monday. Are these actions really necessary, or is this just the tip of the iceberg?

GUESTS:

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

