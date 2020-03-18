Coronavirus Hits All US States, While Testing is Poor and Ego Prevents Cooperation

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Alan MacLeod, academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News, a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting and the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

The COVID-19 coronavirus has spread to all 50 US states and Washington, DC, and the death toll in the country has surpassed 100. MintPress News reported Monday: "While the United States government is complicating efforts to treat coronavirus across the world and is using the pandemic to increase pressure on countries already struggling under U.S. sanctions, including Iran, Syria, and Venezuela, the small island of Cuba, itself a target of Washington’s ire, is leading the fight against the spread of COVID -19." What's going on?

"Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will spend coming days talking to supporters to 'assess his campaign,' his campaign manager said Wednesday following decisive victories Tuesday by former vice president Joe Biden in Florida, Illinois and Arizona that gave him firm control of the Democratic nominating contest," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. What are we to make of this?

The US Senate voted on Wednesday in favor of a coronavirus relief bill previously approved by the House of Representatives, sending it to US President Donald Trump's desk. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed earlier in the day that he would vote for the plan, even with its "real shortcomings," reported CNBC. The bill guarantees free testing for the novel coronavirus, provides additional funding for government nutrition assistance programs, expands unemployment insurance and grants businesses with 500 employees or fewer the ability to offer two weeks paid sick leave to workers.

GUESTS:

Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the

University of Missouri-Kansas City.

