Chelsea Manning Released From Jail Owing $256,000 in Fines

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy.

It’s Friday, so that means it's panel time.

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning attempting suicide in Alexandria, Virginia, jail on Wednesday and was hospitalized. On Thursday, US District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning released from federal holding. She had been in jail since March 2019 for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange. Trenga also dismissed the grand jury and wrote that "the court finds that Ms. Manning’s appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose." However, the judge did not waive the $256,000 in fines that Manning accrued for her refusal to testify.

In an Oval Office address to the nation on Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump "initially described his restrictions on travel from Europe as a total ban, telling the nation that the United States 'will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days' and saying that 'these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing,"' the Washington Post reported Wednesday. However, he corrected himself later that night on Twitter, clarifying that the restrictions do not apply to goods or trade, and that only foreign nationals will be barred from traveling to the US from Europe, not US citizens or permanent residents. He seemed to provide more misinformation than information.

Super Tuesday II is behind us. In Tuesday's slate of Democratic presidential primaries, former US Vice President Joe Biden extended his delegate lead by prevailing in four states: Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won North Dakota. The race in Washington state has not yet been called. The delegate ranking is now Biden with 786, Sanders with 645 and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) with two. What are the takeaways?

GUESTS:

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

