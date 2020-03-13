Coronavirus Could Wreak Havoc on Working Class, Destroy Global Markets

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

In an Oval Office address to the nation on Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump "initially described his restrictions on travel from Europe as a total ban, telling the nation that the United States 'will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days' and saying that 'these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing,"' the Washington Post reported Wednesday. However, he corrected himself later that night on Twitter, clarifying that the restrictions do not apply to goods or trade, and that only foreign nationals will be barred from traveling to the US from Europe, not US citizens or permanent residents. What are we to make of all of this amidst all of this confusion?

"Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning attempted suicide inside an Alexandria jail Wednesday and was hospitalized just days before a federal judge is scheduled to hear a motion to release her from custody, according to her attorneys," the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

A Wednesday piece by Alan MacLeod in MintPress News has the headline: "The Corporate Media Celebrates After Handing Joe Biden Another Win." The article says, "Biden has deliberately refrained from public or media appearances due to his propensity for making egregious errors, but that hasn’t stopped the media from paving the way for a Biden vs Trump contest. ... Biden, a consummate Democratic insider, has received the wholehearted backing of the party’s establishment and the Democratic-aligned media. Yet his campaign is aware of his serious weaknesses both on his record and as a candidate."

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

John Lyman — Editor-in-chief of International Policy Digest.

