Oil Prices Crash! Is Trump Ignoring Reality Like Nero Fiddling While Rome Burns?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

"Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom’s clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets," the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. What’s behind the Saudis' action and what are the longer-term implications?

Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former US Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday, writing on Twitter that Biden would "restore honor to the Oval Office." Booker, who suspended his campaign for president in January, threw his support behind Biden a day after another former candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), endorsed the former vice president.

"I believe in Joe," Harris said in a video posted to her official Twitter account. “He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation, and we need that right now.” This is somewhat rhetorical, but how do you make such endorsements of Biden when earlier in the campaign, you were making veiled references to him being a racist?

"A US House of Representatives committee apportioned blame to both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration for two crashes of the 737 Max that killed 346 people, in a blistering report summarizing its investigation into the jet’s manufacture and certification by American regulators," the Financial Times reported Friday. What will this mean going forward?

GUESTS:

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Clarence Lusane — African-American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the political science department at Howard University.

Dr. Shayla C. Nunnally — Associate professor with a joint appointment in political science and the Africana Studies Institute at the University of Connecticut. She specializes in public opinion and political behavior; race and politics; African-American public opinion and political behavior; and black political development. She is the author of "Trust in Black America: Race, Discrimination, and Politics."

Keith Mackey — President of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification, and safety/compliance audits.

