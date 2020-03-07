Biden's on the Victory Train, but Will it Make it to the Station?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy.

It’s Friday, so that means it's panel time.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden’s big wins on Super Tuesday were a surprise to many, including his supporters. "Going into the contest, aides and others were looking to see if Biden could just keep the race competitive with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), with an eye toward a contested convention," The Hill reported Wednesday. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; businessman Tom Steyer; and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have dropped out of the race. Will Bloomberg’s endorsement help Biden?

Alabama man Nathaniel Woods, 42, who was convicted of fatally shooting three police officers in 2004, was executed Thursday night, "despite last-minute legal efforts and pleas for clemency from family members, high-profile activists, and even a victim’s sister, who all say he shouldn’t be put to death since he didn’t pull the trigger," the Daily Beast reported Thursday. Not only did Woods not pull the trigger, the man who did admitted that Woods did not conspire with him to kill the cops.

This Sunday, March 8, is International Women's Day. In that context, the Guardian reported Thursday that Sir Andrew McFarlane, president of the family division of the high court in England and Wales, found that the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, "orchestrated the abductions of two of his children – one from the streets of Cambridge – and subjected his youngest wife [Princess Haya] to a campaign of 'intimidation.'" Why is this important? Will it have any impact on the UK's relations with the United Arab Emirates, its ally in the Persian Gulf?

"New York confirms 33 coronavirus cases as US officials widen states of emergency; global cases pass 100,000," read a Friday Washington Post headline. The newspaper reports: "In the United States, the death toll rose to 14, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Several states, including Maryland, confirmed their first COVID-19 cases." While US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to fight the outbreak, there are still concerns about the strain the virus is putting on the US health care system.

GUESTS:

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy.

John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

Elisabeth Myers — Former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

Niko House — Political activist, broadcast journalist and founder and CEO of the MCSC Network.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

John Lyman — Editor-in-chief of International Policy Digest.

