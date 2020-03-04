After Super Tuesday, Will an "Anybody But Trump" Mantra Equal Progressive Change?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Tom Porter of the African American Studies Department of Ohio University, who is also the former director of the King Center in Atlanta.

In the run-up to Super Tuesday, most folks backing former US Vice President Joe Biden didn't think he had the money or staff to win many of the 14 states in which voters were set to cast ballots. They hoped he could remain competitive with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and set up a brokered convention in July. Instead, Biden won a slew of states, pulling out several huge upsets. What are we to make of all of this?

On Tuesday, we discussed the US sending $108 million in aid to Syria and what that really entails, along with tension between Turkey and Russia escalating in Syria after Turkey shot down a Syrian plane. A Wednesday story in MintPress News is entitled "France’s Fingerprints Are All Over Terrorist Groups in Idlib Syria." What does all of this mean? According to MintPress, “There are numerous French terrorists in Idlib today, fighting to establish an Islamic state out of a small piece of secular Syria.” We’ve been told that the War on Terror is against al-Qaeda. How can France, a US ally, be supporting terrorists in Idlib?

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments regarding a challenge to a Louisiana law whose opponents say it "would leave the state with only one doctor in a single clinic authorized to provide abortions," the New York Times reported Wednesday. Reporting on the case in October 2019, the Times said, "The case is the court’s first on abortion since President Trump’s appointments of two justices shifted the court to the right, and the court’s ruling, expected in June, could thrust the abortion issue into the center of the presidential campaign." What are we to make of this?

Tom Porter — Academic at the African American Studies Department of Ohio University and former director of the King Center in Atlanta.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Hannah Dickinson — Associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly.

