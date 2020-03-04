Register
10:08 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Will a Joe Biden Surge in the Polls Equal a Super Tuesday Knockout?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202003041078467429-will-a-joe-biden-surge-in-the-polls-equal-a-super-tuesday-knockout/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Nicole Roussell, Sputnik producer and news analyst; and Avis Jones DeWever, founder of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women.

    March 3 is Super Tuesday. "Fourteen states, plus American Samoa and Democrats Abroad, hold their contests today, awarding 1,357 delegates, or 34 percent of the total available," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. "Polls start closing at 7 p.m., with Vermont and Virginia. California’s polls are the last to close, at 11 p.m. ET." With The Hill reporting Tuesday: "Late-breaking polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden making big gains following his decisive victory in South Carolina," what are we to make of this political landscape?

    "With 92 percent of the votes counted in Israel's third and unprecedented election in one year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is currently the country's largest party," Haaretz reported Tuesday. "However, neither the premier nor his chief rival Benny Gantz are projected a clear Knesset majority. Netanyahu is currently three seats shy of a 61-seat majority in the Knesset. The Joint List, an Arab-majority alliance of factions, maintained its position as the Israeli parliament’s third-largest party, according to the latest count, whereas Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and left-wing alliance Labor-Gesher-Meretz lost ground." 

    On Tuesday, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced, that "the United States will send $108 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Syria." Ortagus added that "the United States also strongly supports the recommendation to open an additional border crossing between Syria and Turkey to deliver aid and medicine made by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres." This while Reuters reported the same day: "Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot down." What are we to make of this?

    The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday cut interest rates by a half percentage point in an emergency response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The major stock indexes were down before the announcement. After an initial bump, the indexes went down again. The surprise move comes after G7 leaders held a conference call to talk about the outbreak, but their statement did not indicate any immediate action would be forthcoming. The cut brings the interest rate down to between 1% and 1.25%.

    GUESTS:  

    Nicole Roussell — Sputnik producer and news analyst.   

    Avis Jones DeWever — Founder of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women.      

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."      

    Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.    

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Israel, Delegates, Russia, Syria, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, SuperTuesday
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sevastopol Beauty 2020 Anniversary Pageant: Crimea's Most Beautiful Ladies
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse