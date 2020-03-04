Will a Joe Biden Surge in the Polls Equal a Super Tuesday Knockout?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Nicole Roussell, Sputnik producer and news analyst; and Avis Jones DeWever, founder of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women.

March 3 is Super Tuesday. "Fourteen states, plus American Samoa and Democrats Abroad, hold their contests today, awarding 1,357 delegates, or 34 percent of the total available," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. "Polls start closing at 7 p.m., with Vermont and Virginia. California’s polls are the last to close, at 11 p.m. ET." With The Hill reporting Tuesday: "Late-breaking polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden making big gains following his decisive victory in South Carolina," what are we to make of this political landscape?

"With 92 percent of the votes counted in Israel's third and unprecedented election in one year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is currently the country's largest party," Haaretz reported Tuesday. "However, neither the premier nor his chief rival Benny Gantz are projected a clear Knesset majority. Netanyahu is currently three seats shy of a 61-seat majority in the Knesset. The Joint List, an Arab-majority alliance of factions, maintained its position as the Israeli parliament’s third-largest party, according to the latest count, whereas Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and left-wing alliance Labor-Gesher-Meretz lost ground."

On Tuesday, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced, that "the United States will send $108 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Syria." Ortagus added that "the United States also strongly supports the recommendation to open an additional border crossing between Syria and Turkey to deliver aid and medicine made by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres." This while Reuters reported the same day: "Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot down." What are we to make of this?

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday cut interest rates by a half percentage point in an emergency response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The major stock indexes were down before the announcement. After an initial bump, the indexes went down again. The surprise move comes after G7 leaders held a conference call to talk about the outbreak, but their statement did not indicate any immediate action would be forthcoming. The cut brings the interest rate down to between 1% and 1.25%.

GUESTS:

Nicole Roussell — Sputnik producer and news analyst.

Avis Jones DeWever — Founder of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women.

Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.

