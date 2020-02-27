South Carolina's Primary: The Beginning of the End for How Many Hopefuls?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California; and Richard Lachmann, professor at the State University of New York at Albany.

"The Democratic White House hopefuls slugged it out on Tuesday at the party's 10th presidential debate, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) coming under a fierce volley of attacks ahead of Saturday’s primary in South Carolina," The Hill reported Tuesday. What are the takeaways from the scrum? This is still a crowded field; will Super Tuesday cull the herd?

There are "two conflicting portraits" of Julian Assange that are being presented at his extradition hearing, the Associated Press reported Monday. "A lawyer for the US authorities, who want to try Assange on espionage charges, said the Australian computer expert was an 'ordinary' criminal whose publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military documents a decade ago put many people at risk of torture and death. ... Assange's lawyer countered that the WikiLeaks publisher was being victimized by a 'lawless' US government that wanted to make an example of him."

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court barred a lawsuit against Border Patrol agent Jesus Mesa for fatally shooting 15-year-old Mexican boy Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca in the face in 2010. Guereca was on Mexican soil, and Mesa fired from the US side of the Texas border. The suit was filed by Guereca's family. Reuters reported Tuesday that the court was "refusing to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts in such incidents. ... [T]he court ruled 5-4 to uphold a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit against the agent." What does this mean for immigrants going forward?

GUESTS:

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.

Richard Lachmann — American sociologist, specialist in comparative historical sociology and professor at the State University of New York at Albany. Lachmann is best known as the author of the book "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," which has been awarded several prizes, including the American Sociological Association Distinguished Scholarly Book Award.

Walter Smolarek — Producer for Loud & Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

Maru Mora-Villalpando — Nationally known immigrant rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance.

Carlos Casteneda — Attorney with The Law Offices of Perez & Malik, who specialize in immigration law.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com