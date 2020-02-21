For Dems Who Were Hoping Bloomberg or Bust, It's a Bust!

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Ajamu Baraka, journalist and American political activist; Niko House, founder and CEO of the MCSC Network; and Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

A lot of people were waiting for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to get to the debate sage; unfortunately for him, one of those people was Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Bloomberg wasn’t stopped and frisked last night: he was strip-searched. What are the takeaways from Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate? Warren described Bloomberg as “a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians” and demanded that he release women who worked at his company from nondisclosure agreements they signed in harassment settlements. Were there any substantive policy discussions that came out of this?

Roger J. Stone Jr., the Republican political consultant, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation. Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Federal District Court for the District of Columbia handed down the sentence. This chapter is closed, but what’s the story?

"Since the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it would investigate war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank last December, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been attempting to rally Israel’s allies in a multilateral effort to stop the ICC’s probe," MintPress News' Whitney Webb wrote on Wednesday. Netanyahu is "optimistic" that Israel’s efforts to lobby other countries against the ICC case will bear fruit. What does this mean going forward?

GUESTS:

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Niko House — Political activist, broadcast journalist and founder and CEO of the MCSC Network.

Marjorie Cohn — Professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and the former president of the National Lawyers Guild.

John Kiriakou — Co-host of Loud & Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

Robert Fantina — Pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine."

Graylan Hagler — Senior pastor of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Washington, DC.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com