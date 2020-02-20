Wednesday Night's Democratic Debate Kicks Off: What to Expect With Bloomberg in the Fray

On today’s episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Richard Lachmann, American sociologist, specialist in comparative historical sociology, professor at the State University of New York at Albany and author of the book "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves."

On Wednesday night, the Democratic presidential hopefuls will debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has joined the fray, what should we pay attention to? Based upon his campaign, US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has moved quite comfortably into the front-runner's position. Based upon his campaign ads Bloomberg has become the man of the hour. What should people look for when they watch the Nevada debate?

"Healthcare workers are launching union drives and organizing protests across the US for better pay and working conditions," the Guardian reported Monday, while a Tuesday Common Dreams headline reads: "Walmart Workers Demand Fair Pay and Hours at Protest Outside Alice Walton's Penthouse as Retail Giant Cuts Jobs." All of this comes while we are being told that the US' 2.3% economic growth in 2019 was a solid performance. What's going on here?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "should block attempts to extradite Julian Assange to the US, say two Australian MPs who visited the Wikileaks founder in prison, describing him afterwards as 'a man under enormous pressure' and whose health and mental health had deteriorated," the Guardian reported Tuesday. "Andrew Wilkie, an independent federal MP and the co-chair of the Bring Julian Assange Home parliamentary group, who joined [Liberal National MP George] Christensen in London, told a press conference in London on Tuesday morning that the extradition of Assange, who has been charged by the US with conspiring to hack into a secret Pentagon computer network, would set a dangerous precedent. 'This will establish a precedent that if you are a journalist who does anything that offends any government in the world then you face the very real prospect of being extradited to that country,' he said. 'This is a political case, and what is at stake is not just the life of Julian Assange. It is about the future of journalism.'"

GUESTS:

Richard Lachmann — American sociologist, specialist in comparative historical sociology and professor at the State University of New York at Albany. Lachmann is best known as the author of the book "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," which has been awarded several prizes, including the American Sociological Association Distinguished Scholarly Book Award.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.

Catherine Shakdam — Political commentator and analyst focusing on the Middle East, and the author of "A Tale of Grand Resistance: Yemen, the Wahhabi and the House of Saud."

