New Hampshire Results Bump Up Klobuchar and Buttigieg, Crown Sanders as Front-Runner

As opposed to last week in Iowa, the results of New Hampshire's presidential primaries came in promptly on Tuesday. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the Democratic contest. What are the takeaways from the results? We find ourselves on Wednesday dealing with the same conundrum that we were in four years ago, when Sanders also won New Hampshire. Now the Democratic Party establishment has to make a choice: accept a democratic socialist with a policy agenda that many seem to support, or rally behind a more moderate candidate whom they are trying to convince themselves and us would fare better in a general election.

"US Troops Open Fire on Locals in Northeast Syria, Killing One," reads an Associated Press headline from Wednesday. What’s going on here? The article reads: "A Syrian was killed and another was wounded in what is reported as a rare clash today between American troops and a group of government supporters who tried to block a US convoy driving through a village in northeastern Syria." Here’s what I don’t understand: the article says, "A US military spokesman said coalition forces conducting a patrol encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian government forces. After coalition troops issued a series of warnings in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the patrol came under small-arms fire from unknown individuals, coalition spokesman Myles Caggins said. 'In self-defense, coalition troops returned fire. The situation was de-escalated and is under investigation,' he added in a statement." The language is interesting. Pro-Syrian government forces get shot defending their country, and the US says its soldiers shot them in self-defense.

"Ex-Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein slammed Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the senator’s New Hampshire primary win, saying in a Tuesday night tweet that Sanders is 'just as polarizing as Trump' and 'will ruin our economy,' adding, 'If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around,'" Forbes reported Wednesday. When we look at the attacks by the likes of Chris Matthews and Chuck Todd at MSNBC and now this tweet by Blankfein, it’s pretty obvious that the elites in this country are pulling out all the stops.

