As Sanders and Buttigieg Fight in New Hampshire, Will Bloomberg Be the Great White Hype?

On today’s episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University; and Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Tuesday is primary day in New Hampshire. Voters are casting ballots as Democratic presidential hopefuls seek momentum. In the wake of Iowa, what can we expect as the polls close Tuesday evening? "New Hampshire voters were casting ballots Tuesday in the second contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, with US Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg jostling to remain atop a crowded field after strong performances last week in Iowa," Reuters reported Tuesday. “Jostling to remain atop a crowded field”? According to Real Clear Politics poll aggregation, Sanders is up 7.4% and has been for a few days. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren don’t even break 12%. How is that "jostling"? The field is still a crowded, though. Is this still a good thing in terms of issue articulation, or does this damage the candidates in the long run?

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has launched an ad campaign aimed at African-American voters in which he poses with former US President Barack Obama in various pictures of them working hard together. How will this play in the African-American community as people remember his staunch defense of the racist stop-and-frisk campaign in NYC? Bloomberg is now having to answer after audio emerged of him giving a full-throated defense of the policy in 2015. “Ninety-five percent of murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city … And that’s where the real crime is.”

"MSNBC's Chuck Todd Under Fire for Reciting Quote Comparing Sanders Supporters to Nazis," reads a Tuesday headline in Common Dreams. This comes after Todd's fellow MSNBC host Chris Matthews went on a wild rant connecting a Sanders win with public executions. Common Dreams reported that Todd "faced swift backlash Monday for approvingly quoting a right-wing columnist who described online supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is vying to become the first Jewish president in US history, as a 'digital brownshirt brigade.'" The anchor said, "Hey I want to bring up something that Jonathan Last put in The Bulwark today. It was about how — and Ruth, we've all been on the receiving end of the Bernie online brigade — here's what he says: He says 'no other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brownshirt brigade. I mean, except for Donald Trump.'" Is the latest example of hyperbolic opinion masquerading as journalism?

GUESTS:

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr.Clarence Lusane — African-American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the political science department at Howard University.

Jon Jeter — Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com