Will Bernie's Climb in the Polls Force Dems to Change Their Tactics or Message?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jesse Franzblau, political analyst and freedom of information advocate; and Alan MacLeod, academic, staff writer at MintPress News and contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR).

"The Iowa Democratic Party Sunday released updated results from its presidential caucuses last week that showed former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was projected to win 14 delegates to July's national convention in Milwaukee while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will get 12," The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

"Mr. Sanders had more support on both rounds of the overall voting, but the caucuses reward delegates based on widespread geographic support and not just total votes." The Sanders campaign has formally requested a partial recanvass of the results, which would include 25 precincts and three satellite locations. There have been multiple violations or discrepancies reported in Iowa. As we look towards the New Hampshire presidential primaries on Tuesday, state officials are confident they’ll avoid the chaos that occurred in Iowa. What are we to make of all of this?

A Friday MintPress News article by Alan MacLeod states, "During a discussion at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies yesterday, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper claimed that North Korea and Iran ­– two countries that have drawn the ire of Washington in recent weeks – were 'rogue states' that require our 'constant vigilance.' The Oxford English Dictionary describes a rogue state as 'a nation or state regarded as breaking international law and posing a threat to the security of other nations.' Yet historian Mark Curtis argues that if Esper wanted to find a country that routinely flouted international conventions and threatened the world, he could look much closer to home, to one of the US’ key allies. In a new exposé published today, Curtis revealed 17 separate and ongoing British government policies that did so, leading him to label his own nation as a rogue state." What can we make of this?

"Just two days after vowing the White House 'will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare' in its budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to unveil a $4.8 trillion blueprint that includes hundreds of billions in combined cuts to those programs over the next decade, deep reductions in safety-net spending and a major increase in Pentagon funding," Common Dreams reported Monday. Whose interests are being served here, and whose interests are being protected?

"Sacred Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump’s border wall," The Washington Post reported Sunday. "Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), whose district includes the reservation, said crews this week began blasting through parts of Monument Hill, which includes a burial site for the Tohono O’odham Nation."

GUESTS:

Jesse Franzblau — Policy analyst and freedom of information advocate with a specialization in the use of freedom of information laws to document US national security policy and human rights violations.

Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

Dr. William Spriggs — Professor in, and former chair of, the Department of Economics at Howard University who also serves as chief economist to the AFL-CIO. In his role with the AFL-CIO, he chairs the Economic Policy Working Group for the Trade Union Advisory Committee to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and serves on the board of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.

Carlos Casteneda — Attorney with The Law Offices of Perez & Malik, who specialize in immigration law.

