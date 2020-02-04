Impeachment Coming to a Close: Can the Democrats Find Victory in Defeat?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University.

We are in the final phases of the Senate's so-called impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. "House managers argued Monday that senators have a 'duty' to remove President Trump from office as they opened closing arguments in the impeachment trial after last week’s vote not to call witnesses regarding his conduct toward Ukraine. Senators will hear from both the House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-CA), and Trump’s lawyers, led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow. The trial is expected to end Wednesday with an acquittal," The Washington Post reported Monday. What has this gotten us?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), "who is surging in the polls as Iowa’s caucuses open Monday, entered 2020 with at least $18 million — more than any of his Democratic rivals who are not self-funded billionaires," Politico reported Monday. The polling numbers I have seen have him up by 4-7 points, depending on the particular poll you look at. What’s going on in Iowa?

"The Palestinian Authority, which governs the occupied West Bank, announced on Saturday that it would act immediately to cut ties with the US after President Donald Trump unveiled a so-called peace plan that effectively allows Israel carte blanche to continue the occupation and theft of Palestinian land," Common Dreams reported Saturday. What does this mean, and will this action by Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, really matter?

"Similar to how Ebola was racialized as a distinctly African illness, news of the coronavirus has led to an outbreak of anti-Chinese sentiment across the West," reads the subtitle of Alan MacLeod's latest article in MintPress News. Is the coronavirus being weaponized as a tool for racism?

GUESTS:

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Bob Schlehuber — Sputnik News analyst.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

