Friday is Brexit Day, but Now the Work Really Begins

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Mindia Gavasheli, editor-in-chief of Sputnik News; and Garland Nixon, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

It’s Friday, so that means it's panel time.

There’s been a lot of hype around Friday for Brexit, the same way we all waited with bated breath for the clock to strike 12 on January 1, 2000, for Y2K, when all the computers were supposed to crash, and nothing happened. How’s this playing out in London?

According to Friday remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron, Brexit is a "historic warning sign" for the European Union, adding that it meant "we need more Europe." He continued, "This departure is a shock. It's a historic warning sign which must ... be heard by all of Europe and make us reflect.” How is this playing out there? Macron, who was elected on a promise to transform the EU, also argued that Britain's decision to leave was enabled by the fact that "we did not change Europe enough".

"US President Donald Trump unveiled his much-awaited peace plan on Tuesday at the White House. Alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said his plan is 'a win-win' for both Israel and the Palestinians," Haaretz reported Tuesday. But the plan demands Palestinians "dismiss all pending actions" before the International Criminal Court. So what do we make of this?

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the Trump administration was committed to supporting Ukraine in its defense against aggression by Russia, which invaded and annexed part of the country and is supporting a separatist insurgency," The New York Times reported Friday.

We've got all these stories and more!

GUESTS:

Garland Nixon — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator who is the editor of The Polemicist.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com