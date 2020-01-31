US Economy Grew 2.3% in 2019: Who's Benefiting? The Future Looks Bleak

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The US economy grew 2.3% in 2019. The Washington Post reported Thursday that this was "a solid pace that was boosted by strong consumer and government spending but fell short of President Trump’s promise to deliver at least 3% growth. Last year’s growth was the weakest since Trump took office, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday, as Trump’s escalating trade war with China triggered a major pullback in business spending and investment. From April through December, business investment contracted as corporate leaders preferred to sit on cash or return it to investors instead of using it to build new factories or buy equipment." What does this mean going forward?

"US President Donald Trump unveiled his much-awaited peace plan on Tuesday at the White House. Alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said his plan is 'a win-win' for both Israel and the Palestinians," Haaretz reported Tuesday. But the plan requires Palestinians to "dismiss all pending actions" before the International Criminal Court. "As the International Criminal Court moved forward this week with its investigation into alleged war crimes committed against Palestinians in the Occupied Territories, the White House's new so-called 'peace' plan includes a largely unreported provision that would end such efforts to hold the Israeli government to account," Common Dreams reported Wednesday. What else should we be concerned about?

Is the honeymoon over between Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson? "Friday marks 'Brexit Day,' the moment when Britain finally leaves the European Union after more than three years of painful negotiations and political squabbling," wrote the Washington Post's Adam Taylor on Thursday. "The toughest work on Brexit is still to come, including matters as diverse as negotiating fishing rights and printing passports." But does the most difficult challenge lie ahead?

GUESTS:

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Robert Fantina — Pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine."

Dr. Kenneth Surin — Professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University.

