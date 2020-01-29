McConnell Claims He's Short on Votes: Is This True or is He Playing Games?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Keith Preston, author and writer at the blog Attack the System.

"In a closed-door meeting after closing remarks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told colleagues he doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses" in the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing anonymous source familiar with the remarks. "Just four GOP senators would have to join with Democrats to produce the majority needed to call witnesses — an outcome McConnell has sought to avoid since it could invite new controversy and draw out the divisive proceedings." Should this be taken seriously or is this more McConnell gamesmanship?

In a new MintPress News article titled "Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva: Obama, Hillary Ordered Me Not to Negotiate with Iran," Alan MacLeod writes: "In a wide-ranging interview with Brasil Wire editors Daniel Hunt, Brian Mier and Michael Brooks, host of 'The Michael Brooks Show,' the man universally known as Lula described how the US government ordered him not to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran." What's going on here?

Whitney Webb wrote for MintPress News on Tuesday: "Russia, China and Iran are already being blamed for using tech to undermine the 2020 election. Yet, the very technologies they are allegedly using were created by a web of companies with deep ties to Israeli intelligence. ... Over the past several months and with a renewed zeal in just the last few weeks, anonymous intelligence officials, dubious 'experts' and establishment media outlets have crafted a narrative about the coming 'chaos' of the 2020 election, months before it takes place. Per that narrative, certain state actors will use specific technologies to target the 'American mind' in order to undermine the coming presidential election. The narrative holds that those efforts will be so successful that the US will never recover as a democracy."

GUESTS:

Keith Preston — Author and writer at the blog Attack the System.

Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

