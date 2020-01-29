Register
29 January 2020
    'Deal of the Century': Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Miko Peled, Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."

    "US President Donald Trump unveiled his much-awaited peace plan on Tuesday at the White House," Haaretz reported Tuesday. "Alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said his plan is 'a win-win' for both Israel and the Palestinians." What does it contain and is it a framework for progress?

    "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears to be struggling to maintain control of President Trump’s impeachment trial following news of former national security adviser John Bolton," The Hill reported Tuesday. "McConnell on Monday deflected growing calls, including from fellow GOP senators, to allow testimony from Bolton and other potential witnesses, which could prolong the trial and deal a massive blow to Trump and Republicans." Is this an indication of a growing problem?

    "Outrage erupted yesterday after the US Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration's so-called public charge rule — a policy its critics call 'a racist wealth test' —  to stand," Common Dreams reported Monday. "The vote was 5-4, with all five conservatives in the majority, to grant the administration's request for the rule to be implemented even as it faces challenges in lower courts." What is the public charge rule, and why is this important?

    "The British government announced Tuesday that it plans to allow the Chinese telecom giant Huawei to build 'non-core' infrastructure for the country's coming super-fast 5G network, although the company may be designated a 'high-risk vendor' with a capped market share," The Washington Post reported Tuesday. "Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under tremendous pressure from the US government to ban Huawei outright from Britain’s 5G communications network." Is this the camel’s nose inside the tent?

    GUESTS:

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."      

    Jefferson Morley — Journalist and editor who has worked in Washington journalism for over 30 years, 15 of which were spent as an editor and reporter at The Washington Post. The author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" and "Our Man in Mexico: Winston Scott and the Hidden History of the CIA," Morley has written about intelligence, the military and politics for Salon, The Atlantic and The Intercept, among others.  

    Attorney Mark Shmueli — Manages a solo practice dedicated exclusively to immigration law. Shmueli represents asylum seekers before the Asylum Office and Executive Office for Immigration Review and handles employment-based non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions. He has authored articles on the immigration consequences of criminal convictions and the Violence Against Women Act for the Maryland Bar Journal and is a frequent lecturer at national and local conferences on immigration law.

    Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.    

    Michael Welch — Host of the "Global Research News Hour" radio show.  

