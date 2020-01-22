The Impeachment Trial Battle Has Begun: Will It Be a Fair Trial or a Show Trial?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Stephen Lendman, editor of and contributor to the book "Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III"; and Dave Lindorff, investigative reporter and founder of the news collective This Can't Be Happening!

Hear ye, hear ye, the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump has now begun in the Senate. "Senators are expecting a lengthy battle over rules and procedure on Tuesday for the first real day of the trial, which, could wrap up as soon as next week, depending on how senators vote on the question of subpoenaing additional evidence, documents and witnesses," The Hill reported. Now that we are here, where are we?

"Federal prosecutors in Brazil on Tuesday charged the American journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes for his role in the spreading of cellphone messages that have embarrassed prosecutors and tarnished the image of an anti-corruption task force," the New York Times reported. What’s going on here?

GUESTS:

Stephen Lendman — Editor of and contributor to the book "Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III."

Dave Lindorff — Investigative reporter and founder of the news collective This Can't Be Happening!

Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

Teri Mattson — Activist with the Campaign to End US and Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com