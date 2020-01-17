The Impeachment Trial Has Begun: As New Info Unfolds, Can Dems Make a Case?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Well, hear ye, hear ye, the historic trial of US President Donald Trump, the 45th chief executive of the US, has begun. On Thursday, the House of Representatives impeachment managers entered the Senate chamber, where their leader, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), read the articles of impeachment against Trump aloud to the assembled senators. The reading initiates the presidential impeachment trial, only the third in American history. A lot of developments continue to unravel. What are we to make of this?

"Women's rights advocates celebrated Wednesday as the Virginia legislature became the 38th in the nation to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, nearly 100 years after activists first called for equality between men and women to be enshrined in the US Constitution," Common Dreams reported. "The approval of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) by Virginia's state Senate and House means that the required three-quarters of US states have now voted to ratify the amendment, which was passed by Congress in 1972." As significant as this event is, there are problems.

When it comes to China, here in the West, we have been led to believe that it is a tyrannical, oppressive and politically backward dictatorship that is oppressing millions of Muslims in the Uyghur Autonomous Region. Is this an accurate portrayal of the situation, or is reality a bit more complex than this?

GUESTS:

Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio

Sharon J. Hill — Former national vice president of development of the National Women's Political Caucus and principal human relations strategist of Public Eye Relations

Joia Jefferson Nuri — Political strategist and CEO of In The Public Eye Communications

Danny Haiphong — Activist and journalist in the New York City area. He and Roberto Sirvent are co-authors of the forthcoming book "American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News- From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror"

