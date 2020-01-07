US Has Been Picking a Fight With Iran Since 1953 - Be Careful What You Wish For!

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jefferson Morley, journalist and author of several book; Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books; and Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience.

On January 3, General Qassem Soleimani, the military commander most beloved by Iranians and leader of its elite Quds Force, was assassinated in a targeted U.S. drone airstrike outside Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump. Throngs of Iranians attended Soleimani's funeral in the capital of Tehran on Monday in a scene reminiscent of the 1989 funeral of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. We know that Trump is not well-read, ignorant and not learned. Are there parallels between this assassination and that of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria? Are the mainstream media and American politicians trying to play both sides on this issue?

GUESTS:

Jefferson Morley — Journalist and editor who has worked in Washington journalism for over 30 years, 15 of which were spent as an editor and reporter at The Washington Post. The author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" and "Our Man in Mexico: Winston Scott and the Hidden History of the CIA," Morley has written about intelligence, the military and politics for Salon, The Atlantic and The Intercept, among others.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Jon Jeter — Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent.

Marjorie Cohn - Professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and the former president of the National Lawyers Guild.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

