Christianity Today Challenges Trump, Exposes Hypocrisy and Evangelical Politics

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Rev. Dr. Keith William Byrd, Sr. Pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Washington, DC; and Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activists.

Reuters reports that after the evangelical publication Christianity Today published a blistering editorial on what it called Donald Trump’s “grossly immoral character”, some church leaders and the US president himself denounced the criticism as elitist and out-of-touch. There has been a big drop-off in white evangelical church participation among adults under 40, and publications such as Christianity Today and religious leaders are struggling to engage “Gen Z,” or those born after 1996. Does this give us greater insight into the depths of racism and homophobia in America? As Dr. King told us, the most segregated time in America is at 11 AM on Sunday. So, what are we to make from this fall out from the Christianity Today editorial?

Georgia does not have to reinstate almost 100,000 voters removed from its rolls this month, a federal judge ruled Friday, backing the state over activists who said the purge violates people’s rights. What does this mean for 1 person one vote democracy in America?

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer held a back channel phone call with Venezuela's embattled President Nicolas Maduro in September 2018, according to The Washington Post, serving as the latest example of the scope of Rudy Giuliani's role in US foreign diplomacy. People familiar with the effort told the Post that Giuliani and then-Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas participated in the phone call with Maduro in a diplomatic endeavor to ease him from power and reopen Venezuela to business. Sessions' spokesman Matt Mackowiak told the newspaper in an article published Sunday that the call was a followup to a meeting Sessions had with Maduro in Venezuela that spring. What's going on here?

The Indian government has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said today. India’s nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by US sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei’s network equipment in their 5G networks. Is this a signal to the US that its efforts are not yielding the desired results in certain spaces?

GUESTS:

Rev. Dr. Keith William Byrd Sr. — Pastor at the historic Zion Baptist Church in Northwest Washington, DC.

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activists.

Barbara Arnwine — President and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition and internationally renowned for her contributions on critical justice issues, including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 reauthorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Greg Palast — Award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets. He covered Venezuela for The Guardian and BBC Television's "Newsnight." His BBC reports are the basis of his film "The Assassination of Hugo Chavez."

Yves Engler — Montreal-based writer and political activist. In addition to his 10 books, Engler's writings have appeared in the alternative media and in mainstream publications such as The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

