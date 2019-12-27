Register
    The Critical Hour

    Is the Cybercom Story Old Wine in New Bottles?

    The Critical Hour
    by
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jim Kavanaugh, political analyst, commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

    US Military cyber officials are developing information warfare tactics that could be deployed against senior Russian officials and oligarchs if Moscow tries to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections through hacking election systems or sowing widespread discord, according to current and former U.S. officials.  How long will they continue to run with this?

    The White House has stepped up warnings to the UK about allowing Huawei into its 5G telecommunications networks, saying that any such move would pose a risk to MI5 and MI6, the British secret intelligence services. Washington has repeatedly urged the UK to completely ban Huawei, but the warning from Mr O’Brien raises that pressure to a new level. It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to decide whether to ban Huawei from the country’s 5G networks.  

    Sen. Bernie Sanders' recent surge in national and early-state polls, enthusiastic progressive base, and resilience in the aftermath of his heart attack have reportedly forced some within the Democratic establishment who were previously dismissive of the Vermont senator to concede—both in private and in public—that he could ultimately run away with the party's presidential nomination.  This while 'Bernie Blackout' Strikes Again? Despite Iowa Poll Average Showing Sanders in Solid 2nd, CNN Uses Old Poll to Show Him in 4th.  Are the Dems trying to set us up for something? 

    The government estimates ending homelessness would cost around $20 billion, less than Americans spend on Christmas decorations, yet there appears to be little appetite to address the growing problem. How can the wealthiest country in the world, a country that just passed via 188 Democrats in the House a $788B NDSA be unwilling to address this internal threat?

    According to Alan Macleod at Mint Press, “While millions of Americans celebrate Christmas this year with loved ones, carving turkey and sharing gifts, others are not so fortunate.“ According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, over half a million of us will spend Christmas on the streets. 

    Benjamin Netanyahu has faced a serious challenge for the leadership of his Likud party in a primary election today, capping a year in which the Israeli prime minister’s authority has been tested as never before. What’s really going on here?

    GUESTS:

    Jim Kavanaugh — political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

    Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activists.

    Joia Jefferson Nuri — Political strategist and CEO of In The Public Eye Communications.

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine." 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

