Register
11:11 GMT +321 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    What Matters More: How Trump Won the Presidency or if Democrats Get Him Out?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/201912211077693586-what-matters-more-how-trump-won-the-presidency-or-if-democrats-get-him-out/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jon Jeter, author, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience, former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent; and Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst.

    It’s Friday, so that means it's panel time.  

    "House Democrats took the historic step Wednesday of impeaching President [Donald] Trump, a momentous move that will send long-lasting reverberations throughout the Capitol and the country," The Hill reported Wednesday. "Lawmakers voted 230 to 197 on the resolution accusing Trump of abusing his power ... The second article, alleging obstruction, passed along near-identical lines, with lawmakers voting 229-198 approving it."

    "Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine, says Trump ‘should be removed from office,’" reads a Friday Washington Post headline, and the article begins: "The evangelical magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham published a surprising editorial Thursday calling for President Trump’s removal and describing him as 'a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.'" The editorial in question, penned by Mark Galli, asserted: "It’s time to say what we said 20 years ago when a president’s character was revealed for what it was." This comes the same week that some of Trump 's conservative critics launched a political action committee (PAC) to oppose his reelection. "A group of conservatives known for their criticism of President Trump, led by lawyer George Conway, is launching a super PAC aimed at stopping Trump from winning reelection," The Hill reported Tuesday." The Lincoln Project is made up of some of Trump’s staunchest conservative critics and represents the first formal operation for the so-called Never Trump movement." Could this become or has this become serious problem for Trump? 

    Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, California, saw seven candidates take the stage: former US Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN); South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; investor Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. First, there has been discussion about the fact that Yang was the only person of color on the stage. We knew going in that the Democratic National Committee's process is rigged. Look at what they did to Sanders in 2016. Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) - who dropped out of the race on December 3 but who had qualified for Thursday's debate - were fine with the process months ago. Now Booker wants to cry foul because he can’t get traction in the polls.

    "US-led pressure on North Korea fractures as China and Russia work for North Korea sanctions relief," reads a Reuters headline from Tuesday. The article states: "A proposal by China and Russia to ease UN sanctions on North Korea increases pressure on the United States and signals what is the likely end of unified efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its growing nuclear and missile arsenal." This comes a day after Reuters reported that US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said North Korea would likely carry out tests if they "don't feel satisfied" with the progress of diplomacy. How serious is this for the maximum pressure sanctions campaign that the US has employed?

    GUESTS:

    Jon Jeter — Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.  

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.    

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Russia, China, North korea, Democrats, house
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse