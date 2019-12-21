What Matters More: How Trump Won the Presidency or if Democrats Get Him Out?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jon Jeter, author, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience, former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent; and Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst.

"House Democrats took the historic step Wednesday of impeaching President [Donald] Trump, a momentous move that will send long-lasting reverberations throughout the Capitol and the country," The Hill reported Wednesday. "Lawmakers voted 230 to 197 on the resolution accusing Trump of abusing his power ... The second article, alleging obstruction, passed along near-identical lines, with lawmakers voting 229-198 approving it."

"Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine, says Trump ‘should be removed from office,’" reads a Friday Washington Post headline, and the article begins: "The evangelical magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham published a surprising editorial Thursday calling for President Trump’s removal and describing him as 'a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.'" The editorial in question, penned by Mark Galli, asserted: "It’s time to say what we said 20 years ago when a president’s character was revealed for what it was." This comes the same week that some of Trump 's conservative critics launched a political action committee (PAC) to oppose his reelection. "A group of conservatives known for their criticism of President Trump, led by lawyer George Conway, is launching a super PAC aimed at stopping Trump from winning reelection," The Hill reported Tuesday." The Lincoln Project is made up of some of Trump’s staunchest conservative critics and represents the first formal operation for the so-called Never Trump movement." Could this become or has this become serious problem for Trump?

Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, California, saw seven candidates take the stage: former US Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN); South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; investor Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. First, there has been discussion about the fact that Yang was the only person of color on the stage. We knew going in that the Democratic National Committee's process is rigged. Look at what they did to Sanders in 2016. Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) - who dropped out of the race on December 3 but who had qualified for Thursday's debate - were fine with the process months ago. Now Booker wants to cry foul because he can’t get traction in the polls.

"US-led pressure on North Korea fractures as China and Russia work for North Korea sanctions relief," reads a Reuters headline from Tuesday. The article states: "A proposal by China and Russia to ease UN sanctions on North Korea increases pressure on the United States and signals what is the likely end of unified efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its growing nuclear and missile arsenal." This comes a day after Reuters reported that US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said North Korea would likely carry out tests if they "don't feel satisfied" with the progress of diplomacy. How serious is this for the maximum pressure sanctions campaign that the US has employed?

Jon Jeter — Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

