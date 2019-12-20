10 Minutes of Fame: House Dems Impeach Trump While Process Stalls in Senate

The US House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. "Lawmakers voted 230 to 197 on the resolution accusing Trump of abusing his power, with all Republicans opposed and only two Democrats — Reps. Collin Peterson (Minn.) and Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.) — crossing the aisle in dissent. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), a Democratic presidential candidate, voted 'present,'" The Hill reported. "The second article, alleging obstruction, passed along near-identical lines, with lawmakers voting 229-198 approving it and Gabbard voting 'present.' Republicans were again unanimous in rejecting the measure, while a third Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), joined Peterson and Van Drew in opposition." On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the Senate floor and explained their positions on how the trial in the chamber should proceed.

Thursday night will see the last Democratic presidential debate of the year. "After five debates including at least 10 candidates, tonight’s face-off among seven Democrats will be the most intimate affair to date of the 2020 primary," the New York Times reported Thursday. What are we to expect from the evening?

In an interview with Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald in Mexico, ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales "claimed that he was under pressure from the US from day one of his presidency to put Washington and American corporations before his people," MintPress News' Alan MacLeod reported Wednesday. "While faces in the White House may change, the same imperialist policies remain in place, Morales explained. Between Obama, Bush and Trump, he said: 'I doubt that there are differences between them. Maybe in their form, but at the end of the day, there are no differences between them. They all speak of peace, but none speak of social justice or the independence of states, the dignity or identity of the people … so, as far as I see, democracy in America deceives its people into voting but neither the people nor the government rule, it is the transnational corporations who govern, whether it’s the Democrats or Republicans.'”

On Thursday, just a day after impeaching Trump, the House of Representatives will vote on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the president's revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The deal, which has been a priority for Trump, is expected to advance to the Senate. Does this confirm the House as self-contradictory?

GUESTS:

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Garland Nixon — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Nino Pagliccia — Activist and freelance writer based in Vancouver. A retired researcher from the University of British Columbia, Canada, Pagliccia is a Venezuelan-Canadian who follows and writes about international relations with a focus on the Americas, and is also the editor of the book “Cuba Solidarity in Canada – Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations.”

Yves Engler — Montreal-based writer and political activist. In addition to his 10 books, Engler's writings have appeared in the alternative media and in mainstream publications such as The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

