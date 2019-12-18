Will a New Russia-China Proposal Jeopardize US Relations With North Korea?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst.

"US-led pressure on North Korea fractures as China and Russia work for North Korea sanctions relief," reads a Reuters headline from Tuesday. The article states: "A proposal by China and Russia to ease UN sanctions on North Korea increases pressure on the United States and signals what is the likely end of unified efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its growing nuclear and missile arsenal." This comes a day after Reuters reported that US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said North Korea would likely carry out tests if they "don't feel satisfied" with the progress of diplomacy.

There’s an illegal purging of voters taking place in this country. On Monday, we discussed Wisconsin. On Tuesday, there was even more outrage, following the Georgia GOP getting approval from a judge to remove hundreds of thousands of voters from rolls. "A federal judge just last night allowed Georgia to move ahead with a purge of over 300,000 voters deemed 'inactive' by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, sparking outrage from rights advocates who accused the GOP of an illegal voter suppression effort ahead of the 2020 elections," Common Dreams reported Tuesday. How is this allowed to happen?

"A group of conservatives known for their criticism of President Trump, led by lawyer George Conway, is launching a super PAC aimed at stopping Trump from winning reelection," The Hill reported Tuesday. "The Lincoln Project is made up of some of Trump’s staunchest conservative critics and represents the first formal operation for the so-called Never Trump movement." Could this become or has this become a serious problem for US President Donald Trump?

GUESTS:

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

Greg Palast — Award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets. He covered Venezuela for The Guardian and BBC Television's "Newsnight." His BBC reports are the basis of his film "The Assassination of Hugo Chavez."

Carmine Sabia — Journalist and writer for Citizen Truth.

Keith Mackey — President of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com