12:22 GMT +317 December 2019
    The Critical Hour

    The Least of Us: New Social Security Proposed Changes Could Impact Over 4 Million

    The Critical Hour
    by
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Teresa M. Lundy, Government Affairs and Public Relations Specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.

    There’s a "little-noticed Trump administration proposal that could strip life-saving disability benefits from hundreds of thousands of people by further complicating the way the Social Security Administration determines who is eligible for payments," Common Dreams reported Monday. How big of a concern should this be?

    We keep hearing discussions about how well the US economy is doing, but there’s some data out there that indicates that the picture is not as rosy as the media would have you believe. The New York Times reported Monday, “The American economy has found its footing after a summer recession scare. But much of the Midwest is still stumbling.” Before we get to the Midwest stumbling part, has the American economy found its footing? US President Donald Trump has made the economy a centerpiece of his re-election campaign, but the Times notes that "job growth has slowed sharply this year in Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states that were critical to Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016, as well as in states like Minnesota that he narrowly lost."

    A recent Common Dreams article titled "Voting Rights Advocates Vow to 'Organize Harder Than GOP Can Supress' After Judge Orders 200, 000 Voters Purged From Rolls" begins: "Pro-democracy advocates on Saturday vowed to ensure all Wisconsin voters are permitted to vote in the 2020 election after a state judge ordered more than 200,000 voters to be purged from the rolls. The state had sent letters to 234,000 people who were believed to have moved, who were told they would be removed from voting lists if they did not respond within 30 days — but that the purge would not take place until 2021. Conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a lawsuit, saying the voters should be removed from the rolls before the next general election." What can be done to reverse voter purging, and who's really at fault?

    GUESTS:

    Teresa M. Lundy — Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.  

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."  

    Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    Barbara Arnwine — President and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition and internationally renowned for her contributions on critical justice issues, including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 reauthorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

    social security, Disability Rights, Trump administration, Wisconsin, voter purges
