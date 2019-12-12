FBI Not Vindicated in DOJ Report, Ignoring Relevant Information in FISA Warrants

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books, "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War”; and David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University.

"Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Wednesday, Dec. 11, that a senior prosecutor failed to convince him that the FBI’s 2016 investigation of President Trump’s campaign was improperly opened, revealing new details about internal tension among senior officials over the politically explosive case," the Washington Post reported. "When the report was released, [US Attorney John] Durham issued an unusual public statement saying he did not agree with Horowitz’s conclusion about the opening of the investigation. Horowitz told lawmakers that the disagreement stemmed from a difference of opinion about whether the FBI should have opened a preliminary investigation, which puts some limitations on the investigative steps that can be taken, or a full investigation." Should Americans be concerned?

"A federal judge on Tuesday issued a permanent injunction barring President Donald Trump’s attempt to transfer $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall on the US-Mexico border," Reuters reported. How significant of an injunction is this? The report continues: "Judge David Briones, of US District Court in El Paso, Texas, issued the injunction in a 21-page ruling. ... He ruled in October that the proclamation was unlawful and then asked the plaintiffs to file a proposed preliminary injunction. He said in that ruling that the transfer of the military funds was unlawful because it went against the intent outlined by Congress in the spending bill it passed in January 2019."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is marking Tuesday's Human Rights Day by designating 68 people and entities for sanctions. The government will freeze their assets and prevent them from entering this nation. He said the US is taking decisive action against oppressors on behalf of those they oppress. The people and entities sanctioned come from Burma, Cambodia, Congo, Latvia, Libya, Pakistan, Serbia, Slovakia, and South Sudan.

GUESTS:

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Oscar Chacon — Co‐founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, dedicated to improving the quality of life of Latino immigrant communities in the US, as well as of peoples throughout the Americas.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com