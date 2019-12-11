A Steep Climb: Can Dems Make an Argument Against Trump That Leads to Conviction?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books, "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War”; and Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst.

House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress in its impeachment inquiry. This should all but guarantee that he becomes just the third president in the nation's history to be impeached, joining the infamous club of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon went through an inquiry and resigned before a formal vote could be undertaken. What does this mean going forward?

House Democrats said Tuesday that they had rewritten sections of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Trump’s new North American trade deal to replace NAFTA, adding new protections for workers’ rights and removing a section they said would have caused prescription drug prices to rise. Are Democrats playing political gamesmanship at the highest level, or will Trump create a narrative that moves him closer to victory in 2020?

"A confidential trove of government documents obtained by The Washington Post reveals that senior US officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign, making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable," the Post reported Monday. Sounds like Iraq and Vietnam all over again.

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Kathy Kelly — Co-ordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com